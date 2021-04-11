Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report $493.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $506.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $392.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

