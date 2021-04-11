Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAH opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

