SPINDLE Hits Market Cap of $630,195.34 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $630,195.34 and $589.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,925.93 or 0.99936220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00036438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.56 or 0.00469547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.00324770 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.10 or 0.00750623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00106686 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

