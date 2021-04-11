Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

SR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 191.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 118.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.