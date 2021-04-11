Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President Sells $46,000.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

STXB opened at $22.69 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $388.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

