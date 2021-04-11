SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $392.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the lowest is $387.40 million. SPX reported sales of $369.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX by 28.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SPX by 101.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 45,773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. SPX has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.