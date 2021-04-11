Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Lessened by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,272,260 shares of company stock valued at $293,270,936 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Shares of Square stock opened at $261.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 415.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

