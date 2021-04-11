Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 188.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of TherapeuticsMD worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXMD stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $530.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

