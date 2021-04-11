Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 8,056 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,158 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 14,261,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,013,000 after buying an additional 6,919,187 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,523,000 after buying an additional 771,307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,312,000 after buying an additional 3,563,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

BBD stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

