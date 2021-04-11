Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ChannelAdvisor worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $470,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

