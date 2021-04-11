Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

