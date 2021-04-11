Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $564,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COOP opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

