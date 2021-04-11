Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $579,000 in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ontrak alerts:

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $571.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.