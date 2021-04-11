Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 34,425 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 174.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Puma Biotechnology worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 604,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

PBYI opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

