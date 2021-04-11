Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $569,000 Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.46.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.