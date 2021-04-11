Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

