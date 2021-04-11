StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.56 Million

Brokerages predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report $164.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.12 million. StarTek posted sales of $161.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $673.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $678.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $719.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.44 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of StarTek stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,043. The company has a market capitalization of $323.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

