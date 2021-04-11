Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

STWD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,202,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

