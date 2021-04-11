Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,369,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,465,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00.

MRNA opened at $140.92 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

