Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL opened at $67.86 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

