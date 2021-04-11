Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

