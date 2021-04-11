Stifel Nicolaus Lowers The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) to Sell

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $0.40 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $0.55. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get The Supreme Cannabis alerts:

SPRWF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. The Supreme Cannabis has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.48.

About The Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.