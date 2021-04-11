Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Delek US Call Options (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 671% compared to the average daily volume of 414 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.72 on Friday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.