Stolper Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stolper Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.8% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Target were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $825,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $205.36 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

