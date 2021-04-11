Stolper Co Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stolper Co boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 48,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 142,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

