Stolper Co Purchases Shares of 573 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,383,000 after buying an additional 385,206 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $378.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $249.38 and a twelve month high of $378.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.22 and a 200-day moving average of $339.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

