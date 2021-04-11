Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stride were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Shares of LRN opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,974 shares of company stock worth $3,506,837 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.