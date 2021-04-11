Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 95,317 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 921.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,317 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $784.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

