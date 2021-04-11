Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 8,954 Shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

FLSP stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

