SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,093 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $497.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

