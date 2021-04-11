Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Shares of SNV opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $56,753,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

