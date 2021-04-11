Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.