TD Securities Trims AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Target Price to $22.00

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACUIF. Desjardins started coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS ACUIF opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

