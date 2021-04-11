Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,829 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $175,305.70. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

