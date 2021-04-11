Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $135.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.42. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

