Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.65 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,317 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.85.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

