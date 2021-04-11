Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE OTIS opened at $70.75 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

