Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,500 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,121,000 after acquiring an additional 84,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $70,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

