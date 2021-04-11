Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in VeriSign by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after acquiring an additional 813,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,671,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.30 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.31 and a 200 day moving average of $201.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

