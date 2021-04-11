TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 577,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 983,404 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.