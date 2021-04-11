TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTGT. Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

TechTarget stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

