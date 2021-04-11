Ted F. Angus Sells 10,069 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,116.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 323,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

