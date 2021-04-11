Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

