Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TDC opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

