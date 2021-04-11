Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 130.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

TSLA opened at $677.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $116.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

