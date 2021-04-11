Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.45 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

