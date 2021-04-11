The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of The AES worth $45,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 453,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The AES by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of AES stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

