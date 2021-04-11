The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.