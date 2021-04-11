The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $71.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

BX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $76.93. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

