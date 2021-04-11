The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of The First of Long Island worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FLIC. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of FLIC opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

